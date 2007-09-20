Western Digital "My Book" range gets smaller and sleeker
Western Digital has introduced smaller and sleeker My Book external storage solutions: My Book Home Edition, My Book Office Edition and My Book Essential Edition.
Ranging from 320GB to 1TB, as the product titles might suggest, the new My Book models were designed with specific users in mind.
Home users get automatic and continuous backup on the paperback-sized My Book Home Edition that features a capacity gauge, SmartPower features, simple security features and Google Toolbar.
Office users can rely on the MioNet DriveAccess remote access and small-business suited sharing capabilities of the My Book Office Edition that also offers automatic, continuous backup.
My Book Essential Edition is a more affordable, lower-specced model that offers simple, instant storage.
All models are available now in capacities ranging from 320GB upwards with estimated pricing from £67.99 to £219.99.
- Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Apple's Field Trip event is on! Are new iPads or MacBooks coming?
- Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show
- Huawei MateBook X Pro review: Pro by name, pro by nature
- Best PC gaming headsets: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around
- Dell XPS 13 (2018) review: The best ultraportable ever?
- Lenovo Yoga 920 review: Design delight with mighty battery life
- 'Entry-level' MacBook to begin production in June, says report
- Apple's forgotten tech: The Apple products you won't remember
Comments