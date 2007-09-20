Western Digital "My Book" range gets smaller and sleeker

Western Digital has introduced smaller and sleeker My Book external storage solutions: My Book Home Edition, My Book Office Edition and My Book Essential Edition.

Ranging from 320GB to 1TB, as the product titles might suggest, the new My Book models were designed with specific users in mind.

Home users get automatic and continuous backup on the paperback-sized My Book Home Edition that features a capacity gauge, SmartPower features, simple security features and Google Toolbar.

Office users can rely on the MioNet DriveAccess remote access and small-business suited sharing capabilities of the My Book Office Edition that also offers automatic, continuous backup.

My Book Essential Edition is a more affordable, lower-specced model that offers simple, instant storage.

All models are available now in capacities ranging from 320GB upwards with estimated pricing from £67.99 to £219.99.