Evesham unveils Oxegen series of gaming PCs

Preparing for a "new era in PC gaming" Evesham has launched a new series of gaming-focused PCs - the Oxegen range.

With a selection of 8500, 8600 and 8800 NVIDIA graphics delivering full DX10 support, Evesham claims these new computers will "truly deliver the eye candy modern gamers demand".

The "gound-breaking" and stylish Coolermaster i-tower chassis featured in the Evesham Oxegen series offers a streamlined aluminium design and apparently superior airflow via an exclusive fan system and tool-free easy access for future upgrading.

The SLi Ready SX1000 is the entry-level PC in the Oxegen Series boasting Intel Core 2 Quad processor Q6600, Microsoft Windows Vista Home Premium, 1 x 256MB nVidia GeForce 8500GT graphics, 2GB DDR 2 667MHz Memory, 500GB SATA 7200rpm HDD, a 22-inch Widescreen TFT display and a Multi Format Dual Layer 20x DVD Writer.

The Oxegen SX5000 gives you Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 CPU (2.4GHz, 8MB, 1066MHz), Microsoft Windows Vista Home Premium, 2 x 256MB nVidia 8600GTS graphics, 2GB DDR 2 667MHz Memory, 500GB SATA 7200rpm HDD, 22-inch Widescreen LCD, Creative 7.1 Speakers, 16x DVD ROM and a Multi Format Dual Layer 20X DVD Writer.

The top of the range Oxegen SX9000 comes complete with Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6700 CPU (Quad Core, 2 x 4MB, 1066MHz), Microsoft Windows Vista Ultimate, 2 x 320MB nVidia 8800GTS graphics, 4GB Corsair DDR 2 800 EPP Memory, 500GB SATA 7200rpm HDD, 24-inch Widescreen LCD with HDMI, Creative Gigaworks ProGamer 5.1 Speakers, 16x DVD ROM and a Multi Format Dual Layer 20x DVD Writer.

With prices from £999, the Oxegen series is available now.

