ViewSonic launches 28-inch Full HD widescreen display

ViewSonic has launched the 28-inch VX2835wm describing this fully-featured, multimedia HD display as the "no compromise" choice.

The native resolution of this HD widescreen display is 1920 x 1200, meaning it's designed to display more than 2.3 million pixels – which ViewSonic claims is around 10% higher than the typical native resolution which Full HD displays achieve.

With the latest "ClearPicture" technology, it boasts a response time of 3ms, for blur-free, ghost-free, full-motion video. Brightness and contrast levels are middling at 500cd/m² and 800:1 and you get up to a 176 degree viewing angle.

Numerous analogue and digital (with HDCP) inputs including component, PC-VGA and HDMI means this display can hook up an with an Xbox 360 or a PS3, as well as HD set-top boxes or Blu-ray and HD DVD video sources.

It's Microsoft Windows Vista Premium certified and boasts 64 watts power consumption. The monster monitor will be available in September for around £700.

