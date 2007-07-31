Office printers are a lung disease health risk
News from scientists at the Queensland University of Technology suggests office printers could be as damaging to your lungs as particles in cigarette smoke.
A range of over 60 models were investigated and it seems that almost a third give out ultra-small, but dangerous, levels of toner into the air.
This toxins could enter lungs and cause a range of health problems from respiratory irritation to more chronic illnesses, the BBC reports.
The scientists have called on officials to put in place some kind of regulations relating to air quality in office. They also say some printers should come with a health warning.
In the mean time the scientists advise that companies to make sure printers are based in well-ventilated areas so that the dangerous particles disperse.
- Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Apple's Field Trip event is on! Are new iPads or MacBooks coming?
- Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show
- Huawei MateBook X Pro review: Pro by name, pro by nature
- Best PC gaming headsets: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around
- Dell XPS 13 (2018) review: The best ultraportable ever?
- Lenovo Yoga 920 review: Design delight with mighty battery life
- 'Entry-level' MacBook to begin production in June, says report
- Apple's forgotten tech: The Apple products you won't remember
Comments