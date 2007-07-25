  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news

Medison Celebrity - the "genuine" £75 notebook?

|
  Medison Celebrity - the "genuine" £75 notebook?
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?

A Swedish company, Medison, is offering a $150 (£75) notebook for sale.

The new product is called the "Medison Celebrity" and at that price, it's sure to become one.

The Linux-based notebook boasts a 1.5GHz Celeron processor, 256MB RAM, a 40GB hard drive and a 14-inch 1280 x 768 resolution widescreen display and 802.11g Wi-Fi.

Not earth shattering specs by any means, but with that low, low price point you can't really complain.

It is designed for the everyday user and can handle everyday tasks, thanks to pre-installed multimedia office-based applications.

Manufactured in Brazil, which apparently helps to keep down the costs, the new notebook is on sale throughout Europe now, with shipping time of four to 6 weeks.

STORY UPDATE: We'd advise holding off on actually ordering one of these cheap-as-chips lovelies.

Apparently the too-good-to-be-true offer might indeed be that and the unpleasant possibility of a scam is being strongly touted.

We will keep you updated but for now would advise window-shopping only until we can update you further...

PopularIn Laptops
  1. Apple MacBook Pro models updated with beefier processors and RAM
  2. Apple will update nearly all its devices this autumn, even Mac Mini
  3. New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: Will we be seeing new Macs soon?
  4. What’s the best HP laptop for business? Five great laptops compared
  5. How to get the MacOS Mojave public beta running on your Mac
  1. Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
  2. New Apple MacBooks and iPads imminent, EEC filing reveals
  3. The best monitor 2018: Top 4K, Full HD and Quad HD options for creatives and gamers
  4. Dell is holding a huge 'Black Friday in July' sale right now
  5. Imagine a Raspberry Pi with 4K video and hexa-core processor, the Renegade Elite is exactly that
Comments