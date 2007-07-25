  Medison Celebrity - the "genuine" £75 notebook?

A Swedish company, Medison, is offering a $150 (£75) notebook for sale.

The new product is called the "Medison Celebrity" and at that price, it's sure to become one.

The Linux-based notebook boasts a 1.5GHz Celeron processor, 256MB RAM, a 40GB hard drive and a 14-inch 1280 x 768 resolution widescreen display and 802.11g Wi-Fi.

Not earth shattering specs by any means, but with that low, low price point you can't really complain.

It is designed for the everyday user and can handle everyday tasks, thanks to pre-installed multimedia office-based applications.

Manufactured in Brazil, which apparently helps to keep down the costs, the new notebook is on sale throughout Europe now, with shipping time of four to 6 weeks.

STORY UPDATE: We'd advise holding off on actually ordering one of these cheap-as-chips lovelies.

Apparently the too-good-to-be-true offer might indeed be that and the unpleasant possibility of a scam is being strongly touted.

We will keep you updated but for now would advise window-shopping only until we can update you further...