Evesham launches Zieo NX600-HD notebook
Despite the lack of either a HD DVD or a Blu-ray drive, Evesham is selling the new Zieo NX600-HD on its "unrivalled HD qualities".
A 17-inch WUXGA HD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 are certainly impressive screen specs.
The display features X-Bright technology for both HD game play and for high definition movie viewing.
The new Zieo features NVIDIA’s GeForce 8700M GT graphics.
Movie lovers can experience NVIDIA’s PureVideo HD Technology which claims to deliver great picture clarity, smooth video, accurate colour and precise image scaling.
Gaming fanatics can enjoy the graphic realism and film-quality effects with full Microsoft DirectX10 support.
The new Zieo NX600-HD also features Intel High Definition Audio support as well as 2.1 Speakers for crystal clear sound to complement stratospheric visuals.
Example Specification: Zieo NX600-HD £1399.00
Intel Core 2 Duo T7500 (2.2GHz, 4MB cache, 800MHz)
Microsoft Windows Vista Home Premium
2GB DDR II RAM, 667MHz (2 x 1GB)
120GB 5400rpm S-ATA Hard Drive
DVD/CD-RW/ Dual Layer DVD-RW drive
Wireless Mini PCIe 802.11agn (54Mbps) LAN
17-inch WUXGA X-Bright Widescreen Display (1920x1200)
512MB NVIDIA GeForce 8700M GT Graphics
1.3MP Camera
8 Cell Li-Ion Battery (life up to 2 hrs approx.)
Built-in Media Card Reader (MS/Pro, MS Duo, MMC, RSMMC, SD, Mini SD)
10/100/1000 LAN
v90 56k Modem
Intel High Definition Audio and 2.1 Speakers
Ports - 4 x USB2, Firewire, Serial, DVI, SPDI/F out, TV Out, Express Card
Weight - 3.95kg
Dimensions - 397 x 284 x 44mm
3 Year Gold Warranty
For an extra £200 the Zieo NX650-HD is available with Intel Core 2 Duo T7700 Processor and 160GB HDD.
- How to build and upgrade your own gaming PC
- Apple Field Trip event recap: Watch the new iPad get unveiled here
- Microsoft drops prices of Surface Book and Surface Pro for Easter
- Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show
- Huawei MateBook X Pro review: Pro by name, pro by nature
- Best PC gaming headsets: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around
- Dell XPS 13 (2018) review: The best ultraportable ever?
- Lenovo Yoga 920 review: Design delight with mighty battery life
Comments