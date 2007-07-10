  Evesham launches Zieo NX600-HD notebook

Despite the lack of either a HD DVD or a Blu-ray drive, Evesham is selling the new Zieo NX600-HD on its "unrivalled HD qualities".

A 17-inch WUXGA HD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 are certainly impressive screen specs.

The display features X-Bright technology for both HD game play and for high definition movie viewing.

The new Zieo features NVIDIA’s GeForce 8700M GT graphics.

Movie lovers can experience NVIDIA’s PureVideo HD Technology which claims to deliver great picture clarity, smooth video, accurate colour and precise image scaling.

Gaming fanatics can enjoy the graphic realism and film-quality effects with full Microsoft DirectX10 support.

The new Zieo NX600-HD also features Intel High Definition Audio support as well as 2.1 Speakers for crystal clear sound to complement stratospheric visuals.

Example Specification: Zieo NX600-HD £1399.00

Intel Core 2 Duo T7500 (2.2GHz, 4MB cache, 800MHz)

Microsoft Windows Vista Home Premium

2GB DDR II RAM, 667MHz (2 x 1GB)

120GB 5400rpm S-ATA Hard Drive

DVD/CD-RW/ Dual Layer DVD-RW drive

Wireless Mini PCIe 802.11agn (54Mbps) LAN

17-inch WUXGA X-Bright Widescreen Display (1920x1200)

512MB NVIDIA GeForce 8700M GT Graphics

1.3MP Camera

8 Cell Li-Ion Battery (life up to 2 hrs approx.)

Built-in Media Card Reader (MS/Pro, MS Duo, MMC, RSMMC, SD, Mini SD)

10/100/1000 LAN

v90 56k Modem

Intel High Definition Audio and 2.1 Speakers

Ports - 4 x USB2, Firewire, Serial, DVI, SPDI/F out, TV Out, Express Card

Weight - 3.95kg

Dimensions - 397 x 284 x 44mm

3 Year Gold Warranty

For an extra £200 the Zieo NX650-HD is available with Intel Core 2 Duo T7700 Processor and 160GB HDD.