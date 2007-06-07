Amtek's U560 UMPC
Another Computex launch from out in Taiwan this week, OEM company Amtek has revealed their latest take on the UMPC.
The U560 has a 4.8-inch, 1024 x 600 resolution slider screen that reveals a QWERTY-esque keyboard, it will boast either a 600MHz or 800MHz processor and either a two or four cell battery and charges in a dock-type device.
Specs to note are a 40GB hard drive and a built-in 1.3-megapixel webcam, it will run Windows Vista and should be available for around $1200 at the end of the year.
The design does look interesting for this form-factor - the raised sides should make using it on the go a little easier, but we're not sure how easy it would be to use the keyboard (although it would be perfect for people used to using those split-down-the-middle ergonomic keyboards).
As Amtek are a manufacturer, rather than a consumer brand, when this goes on sale it will probably marketed by another tech company. First to spot it badged wins a lolly pop.
