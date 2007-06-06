  1. Home
Western Digital issues you with a Passport

|
It's usually pretty hard to get excited about such practical devices as external hard drives but we've just about done just that upon spying Western Digital's new Passport.

Boasting 250GB of storage capacity this gadget has a stylish, ultra-portable design and rather nice sleek piano-black finish.

Weighing less than five ounces, this lightweight drive fits neatly in a pocket or bag and is the perfect gadget to back up today's increasingly large files from digital pictures to HD video and music.

Proving it's not just a pretty face, the Passport also boasts WD Sync software that simplifies the synchronisation of essential personal files from your desktop.

All data is protected with 128-bit encryption and Google software on the drive allows you to quickly locate files with the built-in Google Desktop Search tool.

The price will be 196 euros (around 130 quid) and it should hit shops soon.

