Verbatim launches 12Gb Store 'n' Go USB hard drive

Verbatim has added to its family of Hi-Speed Store 'n' Go USB2 HD drives to include 12GB capacity. Weighing just 28 grams this new addition is ultra light with the capacity to carry large volumes of content from one system or location to another.

The complete package includes a protective pouch, USB extension cable and a user quick start guide for a suggested retail price of £100 and is available now.

While the drive can be used in drag'n'drop mode for quick and immediate access, it also comes pre-loaded with Mobile Launchpad that provides users with the ability to download applications for running directly from the USB HD disc.

It also allows users to have complete access to personal files and data without loading the content on to a guest system.

Additionally applications are available for download online, and include mobile photo databases, ID/Password management tools, and applications using the drive to login from any computer and make internet telephone calls or have online chats. Once downloaded on to the drive, users can work in their usual work environment on any computer.

Verbatim say the drive stores nearly eight hours of MPEG-1 video, about 3000 hours of MP3 music (based upon an average file size of 4MB), around 6000 300dpi colour photos or 12GB of personal and business files.