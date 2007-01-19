  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news

OQO releases model 02 ultra-mobile PC

|
  OQO releases model 02 ultra-mobile PC

OQO has released their second-generation portable PC, model 02, that the company promises is four times faster and has a display six times brighter than model 01+.

It's been redesigned from the previous model with TouchScrollers for easy input and navigation, and now boasts EV-DO Wireless WAN, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

The standard model comes with 1.5GHz processor, 60GH hard disk drive, and 1GB of RAM. It weighs a featherlight 1lb, and measures 5.6 x 3.3 x 1in.

To make it easier to use the model 02, which is powered by VIA's recently released C7M ultramobile processor, OQO has also provided a docking station, which allows easy connection to a display, keyboard, mouse, wired networking, and a slot-loading optical drive.

Other features include a battery life of up to 6 hours, an integrated mirophone, and an HDMI socket for output connectivity.

And of course, it's Windows Vista-capable, and costs £1108.91, including VAT.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
  2. Asus' Zephyrus M is a supercharged and relatively thin six-core gaming laptop
  3. Microsoft enhances upcoming Windows Sets feature: Group multiple apps in the same window
  4. MSI unveils the world’s first gaming laptop with an overclocked Core i9 processor and more
  5. Dell unleashes Inspiron G ‘wallet-friendly’ gaming laptops plus new XPS 15 and more
  1. Apple is planning to design its own chips for the Mac from 2020
  2. How to build and upgrade your own gaming PC
  3. Apple Field Trip event recap: Watch the new iPad get unveiled here
  4. Microsoft drops prices of Surface Book and Surface Pro for Easter
  5. Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today

Comments