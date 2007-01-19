OQO releases model 02 ultra-mobile PC
OQO has released their second-generation portable PC, model 02, that the company promises is four times faster and has a display six times brighter than model 01+.
It's been redesigned from the previous model with TouchScrollers for easy input and navigation, and now boasts EV-DO Wireless WAN, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.
The standard model comes with 1.5GHz processor, 60GH hard disk drive, and 1GB of RAM. It weighs a featherlight 1lb, and measures 5.6 x 3.3 x 1in.
To make it easier to use the model 02, which is powered by VIA's recently released C7M ultramobile processor, OQO has also provided a docking station, which allows easy connection to a display, keyboard, mouse, wired networking, and a slot-loading optical drive.
Other features include a battery life of up to 6 hours, an integrated mirophone, and an HDMI socket for output connectivity.
And of course, it's Windows Vista-capable, and costs £1108.91, including VAT.
