Griffin raises your laptop with the Elevator
Got a crick in your neck already from staring at the computer screen? Griffin is starting off the new year with a product to ease your neck ache – the Elevator desktop stand for laptops.
Elevator is a simple aluminium frame that uses a crossbar to hold two aluminium standards that support your laptop for a better viewing angle.
It raises it off the desk by 5.5 inches, so that you can look at the screen at eye level, and also makes sure that air is circulating under it, keeping it cooler.
And you might find that it frees up more space on your desk underneath, for papers or as somewhere to store your keyboard when not in use.
The Elevator Desktop Stand for Portable Computers costs £30.99 and is available across the UK now.
