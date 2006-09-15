Virgin Atlantic bans use of Dell and Apple laptops mid-flight
Virgin Atlantic is the latest airline to ban the use of Apple and Dell laptops on board flights.
In a statement on the company's website the airline said:
"As a result of the current problems being experienced by the Apple and Dell Corporations with some of the batteries fitted to some of their laptops, as a safety precaution and with immediate effect, customers wanting to use an Apple or Dell laptop on board can only do so if the battery is removed."
"Any removed or spare batteries must be individually wrapped/protected and placed in your Carry On Baggage. This is limited to two batteries per passenger."
However there is some hope for business users. Virgin does appear to be allowing its Business and Upper Class customers user their laptops providing they connect it to the seat power supply.
"In cabins where the seats are fitted with In Seat Power Supplies, leads/adapters will be offered. Where no ISPS is provided or no laptop leads/adapters are available, the use of Apple and Dell laptops is prohibited."
Virgin isn't stating how long the restrictions will last, simply saying that it is in communication with Apple and Dell.
Currently all models of the two companies laptops including Inspirons, Lattitudes, iBooks, PowerBooks, MacBooks or MacBook Pros are covered by the restrictions.
We will keep you posted.
