  PC World launches Advent Digital Home DHE X22 media center PC

PC World has unveiled the latest model in its Advent range of Digital Home PCs.

According to its makers, the Advent Digital Home DHE X22 is one of the smallest Media Center PCs available in the UK. It features Intel Viiv technology running on an Intel dual core platform.

What the Advent DHE X22 Digital Home PC lacks in size, it makes up for in features; boasting Viiv technology, Windows Media Center Edition software, a built-in digital and analogue TV tuner and a remote control.

The PC can be switched on and off with the touch of a button, just like a TV and it will come with a wireless keyboard and mouse.

Only 42mm wide and 1.3kg in weight it is wireless network ready and has 1,024MB of memory and a 100GB hard disk.

The Advent DHE X22, base unit only, is priced at £899.

PC World is selling two complete home computing bundles featuring the new Advent DHE X22: the first 'Work' package, is aimed at home office users and features a 19 inch Xerox flat panel monitor and is priced at £1,128.99.

The second option is designed to be used in the lounge or family room; this 'Living' option comes with a 32inch Lexsor HD ready LCD TV and is priced at £1,598.

The Advent DHE X22 is available online at www.pcworld.co.uk now and will be in all stores by mid July.