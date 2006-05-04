Knomo introduces its new range of laptop bags

Knomo, the laptop case maker has announced a new range of bags that incorporate new styles for men and women with bags newly introduced to cater for a 12 inch laptop along with the increasingly popular 17 inch and the standard 15 inch laptops.

New shapes within the ladies executive range include a slimline version of the "Cholet" with long handles, named "Odessa", along with a petite handheld version called "Kiki". The staple favourite "Quetta" is also available a size down for 12 inch laptops, named "Vichy".

Sportier versions for ladies are also now on offer in slimline and A-line styles (the Tomini and Samara respectively) along with a roomy tote (Carmila) to incorporate your laptop and all your other handbag paraphernalia.

For men, knomo have expanded their executive range to include buckle-fastening styles with front pockets (Dallas) and without (Renton) to accompany the best-selling "Wellington" and "Orkney" styles.

While the exec with a smart-casual approach to the office, the "Lyndon" soft-messenger style has been introduced to accompany the "Frinton" and "Bungo" messenger styles, which return in new colourways of Limo black leather and veg-tan in Aztec smooth leather.

A new introduction to the casual men’s range includes the brand new leather pouch-style bag with zip detail, the "Fuego", which is easily slung across the chest and on contact with the body gently moulds to your shape, providing one of the most comfortable laptop bags on the market.

The "Fuego" sits alongside the cool "Ixopo" (man-bag style) that is the a lightweight, practical bag. Styles have also been added for the practical commuter in the form of the handheld "Douglas" bag that is composed of a leather/nylon mix that is not only stylish but very light; as is the 17 inch "Baringo" backpack, that really ticks all the right boxes for the commuter on the go.

Made from cowhide leather in top-quality grain, seasonal colours include Porcelain, Oatmeal, Dusty Pink, and Tan along with the staple hues Limo black, Scarlet and Mocha.

To compliment the SS06 range, knomo have extended their simply chic design-style beyond laptop bags to other tech-related accessories in the shape of iPod covers for the iPod video and iPod nano.