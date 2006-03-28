Ultra-small Flybook gets makeover in time for summer

The makers of the ultra-small Flybook, Holbe Dialogue UK has launched two new Intel Flybook ultraportable laptops - the V23i and V33i today.

Available from early summer 2006, as well as featuring the new Intel processors, both V Series Flybooks include a fast EDGE internet connection that can run at the equivalent of 3G data speeds on many GSM networks.

The Flybooks' range of specifications has increased greatly, not least with the implementation of Intel's 1.1GHz Pentium M Processor and Celeron 600MHz M Processor on the V33i and V23i models respectively. Replacing the old Transmeta Crusoe processor of the 2005 A33i model.

Further changes include faster data connections with 54 mbps Wi-Fi (802.11b/g) and the addition of EDGE technology to accompany the GPRS/GSM capabilities of the Flybook. EDGE (Enhanced Data rates for GSM Evolution) provides data speeds of up to 236.8 kbps.

The new Flybook models have also been restyled, with a new matt finish for the exterior, and a number of design updates for the keyboard, buttons and proprietary software.

The Flybook's 8.9-inch wide-view TFT touchscreen benefits from a faster 64MB ATI Radeon graphics interface, and rotates to provide tablet PC functionality. The standard three cell Li-Ion rechargeable battery offers around 3 hours continuous usage, and with a six cell Li-Ion battery available as an option, this increases to 6 hours usage.

The V33i Pro will cost £1699 and the V23i Pro £1499.