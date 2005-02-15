  Epson launches new A3 photo printer – the R1800

Epson has launched a new photo printer called the Stylus Photo R1800 capable of printing borderless images up to A3 based on its R800 printer.

The printer will be capable of printing boarderless images through Epson's UltraChrome Hi-Gloss pigment ink, which is delivered in 1.5 picolitre (pl) droplets. It includes Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, Blue, Red, Photo Black, Matte Black and Gloss Optimizer Technology. The inclusion of red and blue ink increases the colour gamut and colour space, primarily making it closer (and in some areas wider) than Silver Halide, essential for photographers requiring premium colour reproduction. The Gloss Optimizer provides a smooth gloss finish to prints for exceptional premium glossy and semi-gloss prints.

Images are expected to last over 80 years for glossy papers and over 100 years on matte medias.

Epson Stylus Photo R1800 features summary:

* Product availability April 2005

* Epson UltraChrome Hi-Gloss ink for outstanding photo quality and durability

* Borderless printing at a resolution up to 5760 x 1440 optimised dpi for outstanding photos

* 10 x 8 photos with borders at 1440 x 720 dpi in 66 seconds

* Capture the finest photo detail with 1.5pl inks droplets

* Eight individual cartridges for maximum cost efficiency

* Produce professional looking CDs and DVDs

* Advanced connectivity with USB 2.0 Hi-Speed and IEEE 1394 (FireWire)

* Bundled with sophisticated photo software including Epson RAW Print for fast, easy processing and printing of camera RAW files

Available from April the printer will cost £399.99