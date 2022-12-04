EE Pocket-lint Awards 2022: Gaming Laptop of the year

(Pocket-lint) - There have been a lot of interesting gaming laptops released over the last couple of years. With the latest hardware including powerful specs and fast refresh rate screens making for eye-pleasing visuals for the most recent games.

We've seen a wide selection of machines from the thin, small and portable to ones with RGB underglow and customisable back panels.

The EE Pocket-lint Awards winners have been announced and these are the gaming laptops that stole our hearts in 2022.

Gaming laptop of the year: Asus ROG Zephyrus S17

The Zephyrus line-up of gaming laptops has always been hot contenders for the best laptops around with not only high-end specs but also interesting features.

This Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 is no different with a funky tilt-angle keyboard for optimised cooling, an optical-mechanical keyboard for a precise gaming experience and an up to 165Hz refresh rate screen for stunning gaming visuals.

With sheer power combined with stunning design, the Zephyrus S17 is a real winner. Delivering everything you'd expect from a high-end gaming laptop and more.

Highly Commended: Asus ROG Flow X13

Asus not only took the top spot but also comes in as our highly commended recommendation too. It's not as big, but don't let the size fool you, this is still a great gaming machine.

The Flow X13 is a 13-inch ultraportable 2-in-1-style gaming laptop that's easy to grab and take with you, but can be also bought home and connected to the XG Mobile external GPU for a significant boost in gaming performance.

Essentially it ticks all the boxes in terms of productivity and gaming performance, but does so with a compact package that can also easily be connected to a larger gaming monitor or VR headset.

The best of the rest

While Asus dominated our gaming laptop category, these certainly weren't the only machines we've tried that we'd recommend.

The Acer Helios Predator 500 is a big beast in more ways than one with serious specs and overclocking capabilities that make it worth considering.

Meanwhile, the Dell Alienware X17 R2 combines all the usual style and performance prowess that you'd expect from an Alienware machine with a 17.3-inch bright and colourful display that makes it a joy to game with.

The HP Omen 16 is a versatile gaming laptop that impresses even with its low-key design and understated aesthetics. It's a more mature-looking machine and ideal for someone who wants a laptop for both gaming and working without much fuss.

Last but not least is the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7, which as you might gather from its name is a perfectly slimline laptop. It's one that's both perfectly portable and capable too.

What are the Pocket-lint Awards?

The EE Pocket-lint Awards take place annually to celebrate the best of tech from the previous 12 months. Products need to be fully reviewed by the Pocket-lint team to be considered for the Awards, with judging taking place towards the end of the year. Through a process of longlisting and shortlisting, the panel of expert judges scores the devices to result in the overall winner and a Highly Commended runner-up.

The Pocket-lint Awards was run for 19th time in 2022.

Writing by Adrian Willings. Editing by Chris Hall.