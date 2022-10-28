Check out these incredible portable monitors from Arzopa

(Pocket-lint) - When you work many hours on your computer, it makes absolute sense to use multiple monitors. Well, when you're working from coffee shops, you may think that options don’t exist, but the truth is, you can get one of the amazing Arzopa portable monitors to help you when you're out and about.

Arzopa is a brand that's well-known for its awesome portable monitors that can help upgrade your productivity wherever you may be. Whatever you need an extra monitor for, Arzopa's portable monitors can be of help for work, gaming, streaming, or whatever else you can think of.

Best Arzopa portable monitors to get

Arzopa has a bunch of portable monitors to choose from, but we'd be here all day if we started talking about them all. So we went ahead and dove right in and chose the three we love most. We'll even tell you why we liked each of them. So, let's get started.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The most popular portable monitor: Arzopa S1 15.6

Coming in at 15.6 inches, this portable monitor has a Full HD 1080P display. With a 16:9 ratio, this monitor will fall in line with what you're regularly used to working with.

The 15.6 inches is the most popular screen size, especially as many laptops you could pair this one with have this size - not too big, not too small. At $219.99 full retail price, this isn't an expensive monitor, especially when you consider that it only weighs 1.7 lbs, making it super easy to carry.

Of course, portability is key when we're talking about such a monitor, but you also have to consider that it's 0.3 inches slim, making it less than half as thick as a laptop.

The monitor comes with a stand that makes it look more like a tablet, similar to what you'd see iPads look like when propped up. This also means that it's super easy to handle when you're out and about, as you simply prop open the stand, connect it, and start working.

The Arzopa S1 has a view angle of 178 degrees, some 16.7 million colours, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio. The monitor comes with multiple ports, including two USB ports and a mini HDMI port to easily connect to PCs, Macs, smartphones, gaming consoles, and more.

The most cost-effective: Arzopa A1 14

Another stellar option is the Arzopa A1, which is a super slim 14-inch monitor. This one comes with a full HD display and a 16:9 ratio. Not only that, but it also features dual speakers, so it will also help you listen to whatever videos you want to play on it, music, or your Zoom meeting. Since we do recommend, you use headphones when out in public, you should know the monitor also has a 3.5mm audio jack.

At 0.23 inches and 1.1lbs, this is one of the most portable options you have - it's going to be easy to carry and will fit in your bag without any problems. You just plug, play, and easily wrap it up when you're done.

The monitor comes with a magnetic leather cover that will protect it from bumps and scratches when you're carrying it. Even better, the cover turns into a stand that will prop up your monitor when you want to hook it up to your devices.

The monitor features a mini HDMI port and two USB Type-C ports to connect it to your computer, laptop, smartphone, gaming console, and so on.

This 14-inch Arzopa monitor costs $158.99 on Amazon, but the price can go much lower to $99 if you're a Prime subscriber and you add in available coupons. For next week, everyone can get it at $99 after adding a coupon.

Perfect for gaming: Arzopa G1 15.6

When it comes to gaming, it's not only your computer that has to be up to pair with the requirements of the various games but also your monitor. The Arzopa G1 is a 15.6-inch monitor, which means it's large enough for you actually to see plenty of details.

It also has a 144Hz ultra-high refresh rate, so you'll get smooth gaming visuals. The 1080P HD screen has a viewing angle of 178 degrees, an aspect ratio of 16:9, and a contrast ratio of 1000:1.

The monitor only weighs 1.36lbs, and it's 0.3 inches thick, making it super easy to carry with you without feeling like a burden.

Of course, you don't have to use it exclusively for gaming. You can get it for any work you need to do or just because you like having an extra monitor you can take with you when you work out of coffee shops. This monitor works with computers, laptops, smartphones, Raspberry Pi, tablets, as well as Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PS5, and so on.

The monitor has a mini-HDMI port, Type-C ports, and a 3.5mm audio port.

The Arzopa G1 costs $229.99 on Amazon, but you can get it for a lower price if you're a Prime member, so make sure to check that out.

A great deal to be had

Any of the Arzopa monitors will work great when you need an extra plug-and-play display. Whether you need it at home, at the office when you're working from a cottage up in the mountains, or any other time, they're affordable and a good investment to make.