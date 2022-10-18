(Pocket-lint) - Small keyboards are an excellent solution for the modern style of working and living. They are easy to pack, take up less room, and can be used in every computer setup.

However, until recently, smaller keyboards couldn’t compare to their full counterparts in terms of quality. Users were hard-pressed to find a quality mechanical keyboard that could stand up to the highest standards while sporting 75% or fewer keys.

RK Royal Kludge has set out to provide a solution to this issue, and the company did just that with the RK61 series.

Keyboards from this series come with several connectivity variants and additional features for maximum efficiency. Let’s look at two currently available RK61 keyboards and the upcoming RK61 Plus.

RK61 Wired

The main difference between the RK61 and RK61 wired versions is in the very name. The wired variant is made with streamlined connectivity options and connects exclusively through the USB-C cable.

This choice was made to create a more straightforward experience when using the keyboard. There are no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth options that could take up precious bandwidth or additional USB slots. Instead, the wired version of the RK61 takes keyboarding to its roots with the most stable connection type.

In line with the streamlining philosophy, the wired RK61 is done in a minimalist style. Besides the aesthetic appeal, the keyboard’s design and size contribute to a more comfortable gaming experience. There’s more space for the mouse, which makes navigation in fast-paced games easier. The physical functionality makes the RK61 an ideal choice for first-person shooters and other competitive games.

Another advantage of this keyboard lies in its ergonomic design. The keys are laid out at an eight-degree angle, perfect for reducing fatigue during long typing or gaming sessions.

The wired RK61 features a full RGB backlight, making it more visible in low-light conditions and very visually appealing. The colour scheme can be programmed through the RGB driver that users can download for free. This driver is available only for Windows users, but support for other operating systems may be added in the future.

RK61

The RK61 is a mechanical keyboard with a 60% layout. It has a total of 61 keys, which means the number pad, arrow keys, and dedicated function keys are omitted. The compact build is responsible for the keyboard’s dimensions, which measure only 3.9x11.4 inches.

There are three ways to connect this peripheral device to your computer. You can use the 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth for wireless connection, and there’s also a USB Type-C cable for a more stable connection. The cable is detachable, so it won’t get in the way if you’re using the keyboard without it.

It’s possible to hook up the RK61 to different devices since the keyboard uses any of the mentioned types of connection. This is due to the support for various operating systems, including iOS, Android, Mac, and all versions of MS Windows from XP forward. Users can download the software version for their operating system to access all or the programming capabilities.

When it comes to keys and switches, it’s worth noting that every key on the RK61 can be programmed for a specific function. Of course, this gives the keyboard great versatility and expands its possible uses. Even better, the keys can be made to feel and sound different through hot swapping. This means the switches can be changed. A keycap puller is provided with the keyboard to make the swapping action as easy as possible.

RK61 Plus

The upcoming RK61 model – the RK61 Plus – represents an advanced variant of the series. This keyboard features the same compact dimensions as the rest of the RK61 line. The design is ergonomic, allowing for longer and more comfortable typing and gaming. However, the Plus variant is constructed differently both in terms of looks and functionality.

Firstly, the keyboard’s keys come in multicolour. Most keys are light-blue, while the Tab, Caps Lock, Shift, Ctrl, Windows, Alt, and Backspace keys are darker, along with numbers 5-8. The right Shift and the Esc button are lighter, with a hue bordering on grey. The unique colouring pattern creates a distinct impression, setting the RK61 Plus apart from other keyboards.

This keyboard also supports hot-swapping and features incredibly sought-after Sky-Cyan switches, which sound impressively quiet, making it really comfortable to use for long periods. Hot-swap support also means that users can customize how the keys sound and feel, according to their tastes.

Secondly, this keyboard features wired as well as wireless connections – Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. In place of just a USB-C cable, the device has a USB hub, boosting the possibilities of the keyboard and the device using it. A USB hub feature can come in very handy on a keyboard since it expands connectivity for additional devices without extra equipment.