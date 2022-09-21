(Pocket-lint) - Framework hit the scene last year with the promise of bringing repairable and upgradable laptops to a market that's notorious for preventing tinkering.

Given the recent successes of the right-to-repair movement, Framework came about at the right time, offering an appealing solution to anyone who's not afraid of a screwdriver.

Now, the brand is expanding its offerings, working with Google to bring the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition to market.

The new model brings a lot of the Framework Laptop's key features with it but this time it's running Google's simple and user-friendly Chrome OS.

The Chromebook features a 2256 x 1504 3:2 display and a capable keyboard with 1.5mm of key travel.

The chassis is milled from aluminium and remains thin and lightweight at just 1.3kg and 15.83mm thick.

It's powered by Intel's 12th Gen Core i5 1240P and is paired with 8GB of DDR4 and 256GB of NVMe storage.

Of course, this configuration can be easily upgraded and supports up to 64GB of memory and 1TB of NVMe storage.

You can add additional storage using the company's ingenious expansion card system, and this also allows you to pick and choose the right IO for your needs. Options include USB-C, USB-A, microSD, HDMI, ethernet and more.

Hardware switches are on hand enabling you to cut power to the webcam and microphone, which is sure to please the privacy-minded.

Finally, every component has its own scannable QR code, which gives the user access to documentation, repair guides and replacement parts. Even the BIOS and controller firmware are open source.

If this sounds like your kind of Chromebook, you're not alone, but there's a caveat - it doesn't come cheap.

The Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition is available to pre-order at a price of $999 in the US and Canada, with shipments starting in December.

Writing by Luke Baker.