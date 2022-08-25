(Pocket-lint) - Corsair, the brand most well known for PC gaming components, is continuing its push into peripherals with something completely out of the ordinary: the Xeneon Flex OLED gaming monitor.

It's an ultrawide OLED monitor that can be used either flat or curved thanks to an adjustable, bendable W-OLED panel developed by LG. With this monitor you won't have to choose between buying a flat or curved display, and you can manually set the curvature to your preference.

-

The mega 45-inch 21:9 panel can go from flat to an 800R curve using handles on the sides of the display. Being 21:9 also means you get a lot more screen real estate than you would from something like Samsung's really long 49-inch 32:9 ultrawide monitors.

Resolution is 3440 x 1440 and you get all the usual benefits of having an OLED based panel. That means really high contrast ratio (1,350,000:1), plus peak brightness up 1000 nits.

With each OLED pixel being self-lit, the darker parts of the image will be truly dark, while the bright spots will stand out really clearly.

With this being a gaming monitor, it's not all about contrast and brightness though, it's also designed to react quickly to any changes on the screen. Pixel on/off time is 0.01ms so pixels can change from bright to completely off in the blink of an eye.

Likewise, you get up to 240Hz refresh rates for super smooth motion, while Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium ensure it'll sync perfectly with your chosen graphics card.

Corsair hasn't announce when the Xeneon Flex monitor will go on sale, but it has said it will share further details later in 2022.

Writing by Cam Bunton.