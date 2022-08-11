(Pocket-lint) - We all know the pain - you open up your email app of choice to find your inbox, professional or personal, choked with unwanted messages.
You can delete for as long as you like, but the best way to get rid of these emails is to unsubscribe from the mailing lists in question. Here's how you can do that.
How to unsubscribe from emails
One thing that you should always be able to find at the bottom of a mail-out is a link to unsubscribe - regardless of your app.
It's a requirement to give people the chance to remove themselves from these lists, but they're often completely buried in fine print down the end.
Keep an eye out, though - they should be there somewhere, and you can click to get yourself unsubscribed, after which you shouldn't get any more.
Unsubscribe in Gmail
Google's Gmail service has a nice automated feature to bring any unsubscribe links in an email up to the top of the email.
You'll find the link right next to the sender's email address, or sometimes in place of the spam button.
Ubsubscribe in iOS Mail
Apple has a similar feature in its iOS Mail app - so, just like in Gmail, you'll sometimes see an unsubscribe option at the top of a message.
When it works, it will read "This message is from a mailing list. Unsubscribe".
Unsubscribe in Microsoft Outlook
Finally, Outlook also has a built-in unsubscribe function - when it works, you'll get a link that says "Getting too much email? Unsubscribe" at the top of an email.