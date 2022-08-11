How to unsubscribe from emails

(Pocket-lint) - We all know the pain - you open up your email app of choice to find your inbox, professional or personal, choked with unwanted messages.

You can delete for as long as you like, but the best way to get rid of these emails is to unsubscribe from the mailing lists in question. Here's how you can do that.

One thing that you should always be able to find at the bottom of a mail-out is a link to unsubscribe - regardless of your app.

It's a requirement to give people the chance to remove themselves from these lists, but they're often completely buried in fine print down the end.

Keep an eye out, though - they should be there somewhere, and you can click to get yourself unsubscribed, after which you shouldn't get any more.

Google's Gmail service has a nice automated feature to bring any unsubscribe links in an email up to the top of the email.

Best laptop 2022: Top budget and premium notebooks for professionals, students and casual users By Max Freeman-Mills · 11 August 2022 · If you're looking for a new laptop, you've come to the right place. We've tested all the top options.

You'll find the link right next to the sender's email address, or sometimes in place of the spam button.

Apple has a similar feature in its iOS Mail app - so, just like in Gmail, you'll sometimes see an unsubscribe option at the top of a message.

When it works, it will read "This message is from a mailing list. Unsubscribe".

Finally, Outlook also has a built-in unsubscribe function - when it works, you'll get a link that says "Getting too much email? Unsubscribe" at the top of an email.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.