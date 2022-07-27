(Pocket-lint) - You probably take 100 screenshots a day. Perhaps you like to screenshot receipts for purchases online or outfit ideas on Instagram or even your chats. Whatever your reason may be, it's crucial to know how to take a screenshot no matter what device you're currently using. Fortunately, if you own a Chromebook, it's easier than ever to take a screenshot of anything your heart desires. Here's how - plus how to find and edit the screenshots. We even tell you how to record your screen and find that video on your Chromebook, if you want.
How to screenshot on Chromebook
There are two ways to take screenshots on Chromebooks: Either by using key combinations or by using Quick Settings.
Keyboard shortcuts
The fastest way to take a screenshot is by using key combinations.
- To take a screenshot of the entire screen, press Ctrl + Show windows keys on your keyboard.
- The Show windows key is in the top row and looks like a rectangle with two lines on the right side
- Or, if your Chromebook has it, press the Screen capture key.
- The Screen capture key looks looks like a circle in a square.
- You can also press the Shift + Ctrl + Show windows keys to get the Screen Capture menu in Quick Settings.
- In the menu at the bottom, select Screenshot.
- Select an option: Take a full screen screenshot, Take a partial screenshot, or Take a window screenshot.
Screen Capture menu in Quick settings
Go to the clock in the corner of your screen to bring up your Quick Settings menu. Then, follow these steps:
- Click on the Screen Capture icon.
- It's in the pop-out menu on the side; it looks like a circle in a square.
- You'll get a small menu with the option to:
- Screenshot (still captures)
- Screen record (video captures)
- Take full-screen screenshot
- Take a partial screenshot (a crosshair icon will appear for you to click and drag)
- Take a windows screenshot (a single window)
How to record your screen on Chromebook
Did you know you can also record your screen - like a video of it? You need to dive into Quick Settings and then the Screen record menu.
- Go to the clock in the corner of your screen to bring up your Quick Settings menu. Then, follow these steps:
- Click on the Screen Record icon.
- It's in the pop-out menu on the side; it looks like a rectangle with a triangle on the right.
- You'll get a small menu with the option to:
- Record the full screen.
- Record a partial screen.
- Record a window.
If you click on the Settings icon, you can adjust your audio input, decide if your mic should be live, and choose the folder to save your recording.
How to find and edit your screenshot or screen recording on Chromebook
Recordings and screenshots get saved to your "Downloads" folder unless you've otherwise specified (more on that below.) But, after you've taken the screenshot or recording, it will appear in a pop-up above the Quick Settings menu. Click on it to show it in the folder. You can also click on the Edit or Delete buttons. The Edit button will let you crop, rotates, rescale, annotate, and even adjust the lighting.
How to change where your screenshots or screen recordings save on Chromebook
To change where your screenshots or recordings are saved, follow these steps.
- Press Shift + Ctrl + Show windows.
- The Show windows key is in the top row and looks like a rectangle with two lines on the right side.
- At the bottom, select Settings > Select folder.
- Recordings or screenshots you take are added to the folder you select.
