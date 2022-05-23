(Pocket-lint) - Corsair continues to expand its reach into all corners of the PC gaming market by introducing its first-ever laptop.

Designed for gamers, content creators and streamers the Corsair Voyager a1600 is powered by AMD on both the processing and graphics front.

There are two specifications available, one with a Ryzen 7 6800HS and one with a Ryzen 9 6900HS.

The Ryzen 9 variant comes with up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and 2TB PCIe 4.0 storage.

Why the Corsair One i300 might just be the perfect compact gaming PC By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 23 May 2022

Both models rely on AMD's Radeon RX 6800M GPU, which is roughly equivalent to an RTX 3070 laptop GPU from the green team.

One of the standout features is a series of hotkeys above the keyboard, somewhat reminiscent of the MacBook touch bar, and powered by Elgato's Stream Deck software.

We can imagine this being a godsend for streamers, allowing them to quickly switch between scenes and open programs without the need for external accessories.

Elsewhere, the laptop features an advanced cooling system which allows it to remain less than 20mm thick whilst still performing at a high level.

It's got a 16:10 display with a 2560x1600 resolution and a blazing fast 240Hz refresh rate.

The webcam is 1080p, which will, again, be very handy for streamers on the go, as well as being great for video conferencing.

Availability has not yet been announced but the Ryzen 7 model will cost $2699.99 and the Ryzen 9 version will go for $2999.99.

PC Gaming now has a dedicated hub page!

PC Gaming Week in association with Nvidia GeForce RTX may have come to an end, but you can still find all of that great content as well as all future PC gaming news, reviews, features and more on our dedicated hub page.

Writing by Luke Baker.