The Craob X is a 7mm thick ultrabook with no ports

(Pocket-lint) - Here at Pocket-lint, we love a thin and light laptop. The new concept from Craob, however, might be taking things a little far.

It's called the Craob X and it promises to be the thinnest laptop in the world at just 7mm thick.

The thing is, to make the device that thin, it has to be completely devoid of ports.

It achieves an undeniably sleek and minimalist aesthetic and weighing in at just 1.9 pounds, it'll be no burden in your backpack.

To charge the device, the Craob X relies on a wireless magnetic charging puck that attaches to the rear of the screen.

Cleverly, Craob has included an array of ports on the charging puck including USB-A, USB-C, Thunderbolt, headphone jack and an SD card slot.

Just how these ports will communicate with the laptop is unclear, but it's a very cool concept.

The display looks impressive with a nearly bezel-free design and what appears to be a hole punch style webcam.

When it comes to specs, the Craob X touts an Intel Core i7 1280P processor, an excessive 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a speedy 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

At this stage, the Craob X is just a concept, and we wouldn't be surprised to see some major revisions before it comes to market.

Craob, however, said that it will "be launched and available soon for purchase" - we'll believe it when we see it.

Writing by Luke Baker.