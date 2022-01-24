What is Wi-Fi 7 and why should you care?

(Pocket-lint) - To us, Wi-Fi 6 still feels like the new kid on the block but it would appear that Wi-Fi 7 is just around the corner. In fact, MediaTek has already been demonstrating its Wi-Fi 7 technology to "key customers and industry collaborators."

DigitalTrends reports that MediaTek's showcase used something it calls "Filogic" technology to achieve Wi-Fi 7's maximum speed - which is over 2.4 times faster than Wi-Fi 6.

But what will this mean for the tech that you care about? Join us as we find out.

2.4x faster than Wi-Fi 6 on 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz

Up to 40Gbps speeds

The Wi-Fi 7 standard, which is also known as IEEE 802.11be, will essentially be capable of much higher speeds than its predecessor.

Wi-Fi 7 can handle "at least 30 Gbps" and potentially up to 40Gbps. That's up to the same speed as Thunderbolt 3 or four times faster than 10 Gigabit Ethernet - all without wires.

Now, we know what you're thinking, your internet provider can't give you anything close to those speeds, but that's not the full story.

Firstly, if it proves to deliver on all of its claims, Wi-Fi 7 could spell the end of costly wired ethernet installs by offering equivalent or faster connectivity over the air.

Secondly, it could have a massive impact on how we use our local area networks.

One especially cool example is that Wi-Fi 7 could allow for wireless uncompressed 4K video streams for untethered VR and AR experiences.

On the more practical side of things, imagine accessing a NAS over the Wi-Fi but with Thunderbolt 3 equivalent transfer speeds, blissful.

Wi-Fi direct could also see huge benefits, if you've ever transferred videos from a camera to your phone over Wi-Fi you'll know what an arduous task it can be. If it turns out that these devices can benefit from Wi-Fi 7 speeds too, you would be able to transfer gigabytes of footage in a couple of seconds.

To be certified by IEEE in 2024

Compatible products may ship by 2023

The bad news is that as of right now, Wi-Fi 7 is just a draft specification and it isn't expected to be certified by the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) until 2024.

On the other hand, MediaTek believes that the first consumer products capable of supporting the Wi-Fi 7 standard could ship by 2023.

Whatever the case may be, we've got a while to wait, but the future sure is looking bright for wireless data transmission.

Writing by Luke Baker.