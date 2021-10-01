Time to grab some Amazing Deals from Currys PC World

(Pocket-lint) - If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to upgrade your electronics, such as TVs, computers, smart tech, and other large and small appliances, you’re in luck. Currys PC World has launched an ‘Amazing Deals’ campaign for September payday, which gives you the chance to save up to 30 percent on hundreds of products from 29 September to 4 October.

The Amazing Deals campaign offers massive discounts on a wide range of products, including TVs, computers, small appliances, large appliances, and smart tech and audio. Below, we describe the deals available on some of their most popular products.

Was Price : £499.00

Current Price : £398.98

Save £100.02

View at Currys PC World

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 13.3-inch Chromebook is a slim, lightweight notebook, ideal for working and browsing while travelling. It weighs only 1.5kg and is sleek enough to fit into a bag without weighing you down. With a powerful battery that lasts over 10 years, it allows you to work comfortably in a library, cafe, or anywhere else without looking for a socket.

The IdeaPad Flex 5 is something between a tablet and a laptop. The keypad can be flipped all the way around 360 degrees, turning it into a laptop. And when you need to type something, you flip the keypad back out. The tablet form is ideal for scrolling through websites, and it also comes with a stand mode ideal for watching movies.

The IdeaPad Flex 5 comes pre-installed with Chrome OS, and it includes all essential apps, including Gmail, Maps, Docs, and others. It has an Intel Core i5-10210U Processor, 8GB Ram, and 128 GB SSD storage.

Was Price : £1099.00

Current Price : £949.00

Save £150.00

View at Currys PC World

The Sony Bravia KD55X85JU 55-inch is a smart 4K Ultra-HD LED TV with an integrated Google TV & Assistant. It features a 4K HDR Processor X1, which provides exceptionally vibrant colours with naturalistic depth and texture, making all the visuals pop. The 4K X-Reality PRO picture technology ensures optimal clarity and colour by enhancing all the pixels on the screen, ensuring all the visuals look natural and true-to-life.

The Bravia KD55X85JU features a TRILUMINOS PRO display, which can reproduce billions of shades and hues, thereby replicating all the colours and shades visible to the human eye. This helps you distinguish between various textures, giving you a feel for the scenery. The TV’s Motionflow XR 800 Hz technology ensures lag-free images without any blurring, especially suitable for sports viewing.

The Bravia KD55X85JU also features Dolby Atmos multi-dimensional surround sound, which, together with the X-balanced speakers, contributes to a truly immersive soundscape.

Was Price : £79.99

Current Price : £34.97

Save £45.02

View at Currys PC World

If you’re looking for a premium kettle, Currys is currently offering a massive discount on the Morphy Richards Evoke Premium Traditional Kettle. Originally priced at £79.99, it’s now available for only £34.97, which means you stand to save over 50 percent on this product.

The Morphy Richards Evoke has a 1.5-litre capacity, enough to boil six cups of hot water, minimizing the time spent in the kitchen. It includes a limescale filter to ensure the kettle remains clean for long periods, and it features inbuilt cord storage to ensure your worktop remains decluttered and tidy.

Was Price : £179.00

Current Price : £69.00

Save £110.00

View at Currys PC World

Currys PC World is offering one of the best discounts on Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Plus M600. Originally priced at £179.00, you can now get this coffee machine at only £69.00, so you can save over 60 percent on this product.

The Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Plus M600 has a tank capacity of 1.2 litres and an auto shut-off feature. It features automatic blend recognition, which allows it to produce the ideal blend of coffee without programming it yourself. Furthermore, the centrifusion technology spins the pods at 7000 rotations a minute, blending the coffee at just the right pace to produce a foamy layer on top and give you the perfect cup every time.

The Magimix Vertuo Plus also features faster heat-up than most other coffee machines of this nature. It takes a few seconds to preheat the machine, allowing you to get your early morning cup of coffee without any delays. Furthermore, one touch is all it takes to brew your preferred concoction of coffee, making it perfect for those who don’t want to fiddle with way too many commands.

Was Price : £499.99

Current Price : £379.00

Save £120.99

View at Currys PC World

Under the Amazing Deals campaign, you can save up to £120.99 on a 9kg 1400 spin washing machine. The LG AI DD V3 F4V309SNE has a load capacity of up to 9kg, a spin speed of 1400rpm, and it can go through 2kgs within 14 minutes. That means you can get through an entire family’s dirty laundry within minutes, perfect for last-minute emergencies.

These are just a few selections from the hundreds of products currently eligible for massive discounts under Curry’s Amazing Deals campaign. All of their products come with a Price Match Guarantee, i.e., they’re willing to price match against any other UK retailer, online or offline. In fact, they’re also willing to refund the difference up to 7 days after purchase.

The Amazing Deals campaign only lasts from 29 September to 4 October, so get your electronics while you can!