New Product: Chuwi RZBOX Mini PC To Launch Via Crowdfunding

(Pocket-lint) - After soliciting the opinions of users around the world on a new MINI PC, Chuwi officially announced that the initial prototype of its new Mini PC, officially named the RZBOX and equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 4900H standard-pressure processor, has been successfully developed.

As an ideal ultra-high performance AMD Mini Pocket PC, the new product will be officially launched on Chuwi's official website on September 7, and a global crowdfunding presale event will begin. The first batch will be shipped in October.

In early August 2021, Chuwi's official website launched global voting for new Mini PC products, inviting players from all over the world to jointly pick from a selection of high-performance Mini PC products. Now, their choice of Mini PC has become reality. After more than a month’s voting, more than 10,000 valid votes have been collected.

The new RZBOX Mini PC uses the players’ preferred all-metal material and is equipped with the most popular AMD Ryzen 9 4900H super standard pressure processor. It has now been successfully developed, and the prototype has successfully passed R&D tests and gone into presale.

RZBOX is designed and developed completely in accordance with the users' thinking and benefits from the wisdom of PC enthusiasts all over the world. It is an ideal Mini PC that runs fast and smoothly, brings you a good user experience. At the same time, Chuwi will also determine the final price based on the users' price budget vote, so it redefines higher cost performance and can become an affordable choice for Mini PC lovers around the world. The initial price of the product is estimated to be under $500.

Chuwi's official website officially announced the appearance of RZBOX's technologically sensitive fuselage and super-performance configuration. It can be said that this product is excellent from the inside out. The new RZBOX adopts an all-metal body design, with only a 7.4 x 7-inch miniature body and a small volume of two litres in total. It can easily be loaded into a backpack and work anytime, anywhere.

The RZBOX comes with forging sandblasting process technology, adopting high-efficient heat dissipation technology, which makes it durable. And from the user's DIY upgrade point of view, a rivet-free creative structure is adopted, and the RAM and solid-state hard drive can be disassembled and replaced by hand.

RZBOX is equipped with the most popular AMD Ryzen 9 4900H super pressure processor. It has 8 cores and 16 threads, a turbo frequency of 4.4 GHz, and an integrated Radeon Vega 8 core display. Its performance benchmark test ranks in the top 10% in the world in terms of computer CPU performance. This Mini PC version was equipped with DDR4 high-frequency memory up to 16GB and a 512GB NVMe SSD configuration specification. On this basis, it can be DIY upgraded up to 32GB of RAM and up to 5T of SSD storage expansion.

Not only that, but it is also with the latest 6 Gigabit Wi-Fi wireless network card to popularize the high-end configuration and ultra-high performance in 2021 in the global market. RZBOX is easily suitable for various application scenarios such as home gaming and commercial use. Take the Mini PC to your workplace, make a splash in the conference room, or make it your mobile entertainment buddy.

Chuwi RZBOX was launched on its official website on 7 September, kicking off the crowdfunding presale. There are three versions to choose from: a bare metal DIY version without RAM and SSD, 8G RAM + 256G SSD version, or 16G RAM + 512G SSD. The product can be ordered around the world, and customers will enjoy exclusive early-bird discounts as well as gift combos. To thank players from around the world for voting and participating in the interaction, Chuwi will launch a global presale event with a total of 10 free RZBOXs giveaways.

Global users can visit Chuwi's official website, subscribe to email via inbox, follow the instructions to complete the Giveaway task, and then have the opportunity to win a new Chuwi RZBOX Mini PC for free. The crowdfunding presale event on the official RZBOX website will last from 7 September to 12 October. Products will be shipped subsequently. PC builders looking for high-performing Mini PCs shouldn't miss the opportunity to get RZBOX at such a super low price!

For more information about the RZBOX's crowdfunding and pre-sales activities, visit the official Chuwi website.