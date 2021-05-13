(Pocket-lint) - Corsair has revealed the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT, an updated version of its superb wireless headset with a number of new tweaks. Those enhancements should make one of our favourite gaming headsets even more appealing.

The original Virtuoso was already fairly appealing thanks to a stylish premium design, hyper-fast wireless connectivity and the option of high-fidelity 24bit/96kHz audio when wired as well.

Custom 50mm Neodymium drivers, 20Hz-40KHz sample rate, 24bit/96Khz frequency response

Detachable broadcast-grade microphone

Slipstream wireless, Bluetooth with the Qualcomm aptX HD codec and USB-A/3.5mm connection options

Dolby Atmos audio on PC

Stylish aluminium finish with RGB lighting

The improved Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT now includes Bluetooth with the Qualcomm aptX HD codec. Meaning you have the option of simultaneous dual-wireless connections and are can take the headset out and about with you too.

Corsair says the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT offers an incredibly rich sound, thanks to its tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers, a high-frequency range and Dolby Atmos three-dimensional spatial audio too.

EaseUS is the easiest way to recover your sensitive data on Mac or PC By Pocket-lint Promotion · 13 May 2021

For enhanced comfort, this updated headset now has extra padding in the already premium memory foam ear cushions and headband, which is another welcome change.

Otherwise, Corsair is promising much of the same awesome features as before. That includes 15 hours of battery life, a broadcast-grade microphone, pre-tuned audio profiles and a stylish finish.

This headset will work with PC, Mac, PS5/PS4 (wired or wireless), Xbox Series X and Series S (wired connection only), Switch, mobile, and more. Though Corsair says it's not console certified so won't have surround sound on PS5 but should still deliver excellent sound across a range of devices.

The Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is available to purchase directly from Corsair for $269.99, £249.99 or €279.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.