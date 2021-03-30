(Pocket-lint) - We know we're not the only ones who've had a scary experience like this - you accidentally click your mouse too quickly or press the wrong button on your keyboard, and suddenly find that you've permanently deleted a file you meant to keep.

It can be terrifying! The thought that you've just waved goodbye to precious memories or data is upsetting but doesn't have to be the end of the story. There are thankfully ways to get around deletions like this, including the brilliant EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, a software option that's got brilliant features for Mac users, and works great on PC as well. Here are some of the things that make it such a great addition to your computer.

The core function of any data recovery software is right there in the name - getting your data back! EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard lets you easily recover deleted or corrupted data to make sure that you don't lose anything you were hoping to keep.

It's got a simple and easy-to-use user interface that makes it straightforward to select the files you want to get back and then works quickly and efficiently to make the recovery process as fast as possible. This means you avoid having to wait for hours to see if the operation was successful, and can get on with whatever you need to do promptly.

Of course, if the central reason to use EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is to recover data, it's key to know that it can help in a wide range of different scenarios. EaseUS can get your data back if, for example, you've accidentally put files in Trash, and then cleaned the Trash (or Recycle Bin) without backing up.

It can also help with recovery if you've accidentally formatted a partition or a whole hard drive, which in theory permanently wipes the storage. This can be useful whether you intended to format your storage or it happened accidentally. If you've deleted a partition entirely, meanwhile, it can even help in that circumstance!

Other situations it can help in include ransomware attacks, data lost through system crashes, hardware corruption or devices that have switched off accidentally, as well as many more, so you can confident it'll work under pressure.

As we mentioned up above, EaseUS has separate versions for both Mac and Windows users, which is great for ensuring that you're getting the best possible performance regardless of what platform you use.

Plus, if you're a Mac user, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard has been built from the ground up to account for a unique feature. Since 2018, Mac computers have included a special T2 chip dedicated specifically to their digital security. It's a great feature, but it can make many recovery software apps fail at the first hurdle by preventing access.

EaseUS, though, works perfectly with the T2 chip to let you get your data back as desired, something that not many competing software packages can match.

These are just a selection of the features that make EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard such a great bit of software on both Mac and Windows - so be sure to visit the EaseUS website to find out more and download it for yourself.