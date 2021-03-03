AMD reveals the Radeon RX 6700 XT to power up mid range gaming PCs

(Pocket-lint) - AMD has revealed the Radeon RX 6700 XT, the fourth AMD RNDA 2-based card. It's a mid-range offering but the question on potential purchaser's lips is - will enough be available?

Stock shortages have plagued the graphics industry in recent months but AMD says this card will be available on 18 March.

This $479 card is a 1440p offering rather than the 4K-capable Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 (both of which sit under the RX 6900 XT) and is clearly aimed at those who are looking to replace an ageing card. Indeed, AMD says it's "for gamers still playing on three-to-four-year-old graphics cards."

AMD says it'll offer those games a doubling of performance compared to cards of that generation.

In addition to the AMD RDNA 2-based architecture, the card boasts 96MB of AMD Infinity Cache (last-level cache on the GPU die itself) and 12GB of GDDR6 memory. There are 40 compute units and AMD says Total Board Power (TBP) is 230W.

AMD says that more than 40 manufacturers and system builders will launch gaming desktop PCs with the new graphics card.

HP will refresh the HP OMEN 25L and 30L with AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics and AMD Ryzen 5000 processors in the coming months. Other RX 6700 XT cards are expected from the usual suspects: ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire and XFX.

The card also features AMD's Smart Access Memory tech, promising higher performance when the card is paired with Ryzen 5000 (or selected Ryzen 3000) processors. Radeon Boost also promises performance improvements with Variable Rate Shading (VRS).

Writing by Dan Grabham.