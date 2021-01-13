(Pocket-lint) - With the all-digital CES underway, 2021 has seen the show output more gaming laptop releases than any we can remember prior. Of those, MSI certainly isn't messing about, announcing the top-end GE76 Raider with a sizzling specification.

The GE76 is available in 15- and 17-inch forms, offering a super-fast 300Hz refresh rate screen - the likes of which you'll rarely find in competitor gaming laptops. No surprise the company announced "the ultimate shockwave" in its presentation video.

In addition to the standard GE76 Raider - which features an RGB light bar at the front - there's also a special edition version, called Dragon Edition, which has an etched in dragon emblem. How about that for standing out?

The integrated keyboard features full RGB lighting too, including integrated special lighting effects where the colour of keyboard lights can reflect action in your game - so, say, health status, level up, or being under attack will produce different coloured feedback in real-time - and you can even sync with Nanoleaf to expand the experience beyond the laptop screen.

Under the hood the GE76 features up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, along with Intel Core i9 CPU, delivering a super-powered combination. MSI says it's the first company to produce a gaming laptop with resizable bar technology - meaning the CPU has full access to GPU memory.

All that power needs to be kept cool to keep on running, so the GE76 features MSI's updated CoolerBoost 5 system, which features six heat pipes and dual fans to transport hot air to the laptop's exhausts.

While many gaming laptops last a mere handful of minutes once disconnected from the power, the GE76 features a 99.9Whr battery - that's the largest you can put in a portable product, 100Whr and you'd have a problem with getting through airport security - for ultimate longevity.

The MSI GE76 Raider starts from $2,199, with the top-end 10UH-231 model - that's with RTX 3080 and 16GB GDDR6 RAM - starting at $2,899.

Writing by Mike Lowe.