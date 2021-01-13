(Pocket-lint) - At this year's virtual-only CES event, Nvidia announced its RTX 3000 mobile series, and now, Gigabyte has introduced updates to its Aorus and Aero lines, which will feature new GPUs.

The full lineup from Gigabyte, which includes seven laptop models, are available to preorder from 12 January 20201 (shipping from 26 January):

Gigabyte said its laptops, including its traditional Aorus gaming laptops, will offer “stunning ray-traced gaming experiences in Cyberpunk 2077 and other AAA titles". The Aorus and Aero lines differ in that the Aorus products tend to offer a gamer-like look with higher-refresh rate screens, while Aero features colour-accurate panels with a more aesthetic design. Inside, their chips are the same.

Aorus' flagship is the 17.3-inch Aorus 17G for “hardcore gamers”, Gigabyte said. It features a mechanical keyboard with Omron switches and a 300Hz screen. Next up is the 15.6-inch Aorus 15G and Aorus 15P, both with 240Hz FHD screens. All can be configured up to an Intel Core i7 H-series processor, while the two G models can come with GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The 15P can go to RTX 3070.

As for Aero, there are two new Aero 17 models: One has a 4K HDR panel, while the other is a FHD panel. There are also two new Aero 15 models: One with a 4K HDR AMOLED screen, and another with a FHD panel. They support HDMI 2.1, MiniDP, Thunderbolt 3, and a UHS-II SD card reader. Both the Aero 17 HDR and Aero 15 OLED go up to GeForce RTX 3080 and an Intel Core i9.

The Aero 17 goes up to GeForce RTX 3060 and a Core i7, while the Aero 15 maxes out at Core i7 but can offer an RTX 3070.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.