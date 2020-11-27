Various Corsair keyboards are discounted for Black Friday including the awesome K95

(Pocket-lint) - Corsair's keyboards are known for being high-quality gaming peripherals. We've enjoyed a lot of them over the years, but the more premium devices often come with a hefty price tag.

Luckily some of them are now nicely discounted for Black Friday. Including the awesome K95.

If you want only the very best then the Corsair K95 Platinum XT is a great keyboard

This is a high-end gaming keyboard with all the features a gamer could want. An aircraft-grade brushed aluminium frame, USB-passthrough connectivity, convenient media and macro keys, easy profile switching and decent RGB lighting too.

Highlights include swappable textured gaming keys. These include the Q, W, E, R, A, S, D and F keys which replace standard ones to ensure you have your fingers in the right place when gaming.

The Corsair K95 Platinum XT uses full RGB lighting with per key illumination and wonderful RGB goodness. It also has a lighting strip across the top of the keyboard is split into sections that can be individually lit with specific colours.

As the previous flagship, it's not cheap, but it does have $40 knocked off for Black Friday.

Boasting some of the same awesome features, the K70 offers some serious gaming prowess thanks to Cherry MX Switches, an aircraft-grade Anodized Brushed Aluminium frame, 8MB of onboard storage and more. Other highlights include dedicated media control buttons - perfect for listening to tunes while you game.

The best bit though? The hefty discount for Black Friday. In the UK, you can get £64 off the usual price making it £95.20. In the US it's available with $40 off, for $119.99.

The original K95 might not be the latest and greatest in Corsair's Flagship line-up (that crown goes to the K100) but it's still a fantastic keyboard. Awesome RGB lighting, dedicated macro keys, media keys, a solid build quality and a comfortable wrist rest make it a very appealing keyboard. Even more so with this hefty discount for Black Friday which sees $70 knocked off the usual asking price, bringing it down to $129.99.

Corsair K60 RGB Pro

If you prefer your keyboards low slung and streamlined, then the K60 RGB Pro may well be for you. A low profile keyboard with Cherry MX Low Profile speed switches, this keyboard is a force to be reckoned with. It's also nicely discounted for Black Friday which makes it even more appealing. See this offer with $30 offer at Amazon US.

Writing by Adrian Willings.