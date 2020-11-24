Save on SteelSeries headsets, keyboards and mice this week

(Pocket-lint) - SteelSeries produce some seriously awesome gaming peripherals and they're well worth every penny. Now they're even more appealing with Black Friday discounts. There are a number of deals on various peripherals including mice, headsets and keyboards.

If you're looking for a new headset for PlayStation 5 or for Xbox Series X|S then the good news is that many of SteelSeries headsets will work on those new consoles. The company has official guides for which headsets are compatible with PS5 and the new Xbox consoles as well as how to connect them, so be sure to check those out before you grab a deal.

• SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless - save £26, was £99.99, now £73.99 - The fantastically feature-rich Arctis 1 wireless works with current consoles and PC and will also work on PlayStation 5 as well. It's also brilliantly affordable thanks to this Black Friday deal. See the offer at Amazon

• SteelSeries Arctis 5 - save 30%, now just $69.99 or £74.99 - The Arctis 5 is another headset that'll work on PC and PS4 and is compatible with PlayStation 5 as well (with 3D Audio). It's another great headset with a cracking discount. See the offer at Amazon US/See the deal at Amazon UK

• SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless - save £28.99, was £299.99, now £271 - The cream of the crop of SteelSeries headsets. It's rare to see a big discount on this one, but it's certainly worth considering anyway. See this deal at Amazon

• SteelSeries Apex Pro - save £21.12, was £199.99, now £178.87 - One of the most feature-rich gaming keyboards you're likely to see. Adjustable actuation, a customisable OLED screen, awesome RGB lighting and more. See the deal at Amazon

• SteelSeries Rival 600 - save £19.10, was £69.99, now £49.99 - 2,000 CPI TrueMove3+ Dual Optical Sensor, weight adjustment system and much more. All for a bargain price for Black Friday. See this deal at Amazon

It's worth taking a look at the SteelSeries site too, as you can save up to 50 per cent off various devices. You just need an account, then login to see the bargains.

Writing by Adrian Willings.