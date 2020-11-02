Raspberry Pi 400 is inspired by classic one-box computers like the Sinclair ZX Spectrum

(Pocket-lint) - Popular micro-PC Raspberry Pi is reinventing itself with a version inside a keyboard. As such, the Raspberry Pi 400 is an all-in-one of sorts inspired by classic one-box-minus-screen computers such as the Sinclair ZX Spectrum, Acorn's BBC Micro (plus Archimedes) and the Commodore Amiga. All you need to add is the display and a mouse.

Some 1980s one-box machines have some heritage with the Pi in terms of the Raspberry Pi Foundation's Cambridge, UK headquarters. Plus, Cambridge-based Acorn first developed ARM tech which was spun off before developing into the processors we use every day in our phones. It's also the main processor design that underlies the Raspberry Pi itself.

The Raspberry Pi 400 is based on the 4GB Raspberry Pi 4 announced back in June 2019 and is available for $70 on its own or $100 as a kit with mouse, USB-C power supply, SD card with Raspberry Pi OS pre-installed and a micro HDMI to HDMI cable. The Foundation says the Pi 400 will support English (UK and US), French, Italian, German, and Spanish keyboard layouts initially, with others to come.,

The Raspberry Pi 4 and 400 are pretty powerful machines - which can support dual 4K displays at 30fps or a single display at 60fps. There's also support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

