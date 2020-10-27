How to watch AMD's Radeon RX 6000 "Big Navi" launch on 28 October

(Pocket-lint) - AMD is set to reveal the Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards on 28 October with the latest info on RDNA 2 architecture and more. The company has been teasing the RX 6000 series for quite some time. We already know that the new architecture will feature in the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5, but now we're going to find out more about that and how it will work on PC.

The Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards are the latest offering from AMD and will be the direct competitor to Nvidia's RTX 3000 series line-up. We know already that the Radeon RX 6000 will use AMD's Navi 2x microarchitecture and that we can expect real-time raytracing for the first time from AMD.

Though there will obviously be large generational performance uplifts, we'll have to wait for the launch to know just how good the performance increases are and how the prices stack up against Nvidia. As we know that RDNA 2 is being used in the new generation of games consoles, we also know that there will be better gaming performance at 4K alongside Variable Rate Shading, Mesh Shaders and more.

To find out more, you'll need to tune into the even itself.

It’s time to #GameOnAMD. Join us October 28 for the latest on Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards, the #RDNA2 architecture, and more. — Radeon RX (@Radeon) October 22, 2020

AMD has a page dedicated to the event that you can see here. The company also usually streams these events on its YouTube channel, so you'll be able to watch it there if you prefer.

The Radeon RX 6000 launch event is set to take place 28 October at these times:

12:00pm ET

16:00pm UK time

09:00am PT

Writing by Adrian Willings.