How to watch the AMD Zen 3 reveal on 8 October

(Pocket-lint) - AMD is set to unveil its new Zen 3 architecture during a live event on 8 October. The launch has been confirmed by the company's CEO Lisa Su and is said to represent an exciting time for gamers.

This event should see the reveal of the company's latest desktop processors and once again continue AMD's battle with Intel.

It’s going to be an exciting fall for gamers... time to start a new journey with @AMDRyzen Zen3 and @Radeon RDNA2 pic.twitter.com/O9SXvLo4y0 — Lisa Su (@LisaSu) September 9, 2020

Word is that the event will also allow AMD to show off its plans for PC gamers and content creators and how the new technology will help take the company's leadership to new heights.

AMD has a page dedicated to the event that you can see here. The company also usually streams these events on its YouTube channel, so you'll be able to watch it there if you prefer.

The AMD Zen 3 event is set to take place 17:00 UK time, 18:00 CET, 10:00 PT.

At the event, you can expect to find out more about the Zen 3 architecture and the improvements the company will be offering in terms of performance, power and more. It's thought that the upcoming Ryzen 5000 series of processors will be based on this architecture and laptop processors will follow suit sometime next year.

Be sure to tune in to find out more.

Writing by Adrian Willings.