HyperX has upgraded its excellent Quadcast USB microphone with RGB

(Pocket-lint) - Catering to streamers, casters and content creators, HyperX has unveiled the QuadCast S, a USB microphone that's bristling with features and decent specifications as well as RGB.

Like the original QuadCast, which we reviewed and loved, the new QuadCast S is packed full of tech and useful features including a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, built-in pop filter, a tap-to-mute sensor and more.

It boasts four polar patterns - Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional and a frequency response of 20Hz–20kHz with a 48kHz/16-bit sample rate. All this means it can capture great audio while eliminating pops, bangs and pesky background noise with ease.

The main focus of the QuadCast S appears to be style though, with the addition of dynamic RGB lighting effects included to add style and snazz to your streaming efforts.

The QuadCast S is capable of mounted on most boom arms thanks to support for both 3/8-inch and 5/8-inch threads. Meaning you can get it up in the air, close to your mouth and in view of your camera. Ideal if you're looking to stand out from the crowd while streaming. QuadCast S will be customisable via HyperX's NGENUITY software, giving you options to customise the RGB to fit your personal taste.

Now you'll be able to look good and sound great too.

The HyperX QuadCast S USB microphone is available to buy now for €179.99/£159.99.

Writing by Adrian Willings.