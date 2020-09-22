AMD announces new Ryzen and Athlon hardware specifically for Google Chromebooks

(Pocket-lint) - AMD has introduced a special lineup of processors especially for Google Chromebooks in its latest salvo on Intel's turf.

The AMD Ryzen and Athlon 3000 C-Series Mobile Processors come with built-in AMD Radeon graphics and have some confirmed 'design wins', too, with Chromebooks on the way featuring tghe new chips from Acer, Asus, HP and Lenovo.

All are due before the end of the year and the systems will cover the full gamut of Chromebooks from budget consumer devices to more expensive units for business and education.

The new chips are based on AMD's Zen microarchitecture and range from a dual-core, two thread Athlon to the quad-core Ryzen 7 3700C with eight threads and 10 GPU cores with a boost frequency of 4GHz.

AMD says its own benchmarks put that final chip as having twice the productivity performance of previous AMD Chromebook offerings and even better photo editing performance. They also have up to 178 percent faster web browsing capabilities compared to the previous generation of AMD chips used for Chromebooks.

The new chips include support for the increasingly popular Wi-Fi 6 standard as well as Bluetooth 5.

Writing by Dan Grabham.