AMD shows off new RX 6000 graphics card inside Fortnite

(Pocket-lint) - Nvidia managed quite the reveal for its new Ampere infrastructure graphics cards a couple of weeks ago, with a set of reveals that had PC gamers everywhere salivating with anticipation.

Now AMD is taking its turn, with a slightly less suspenseful bit of marketing - rather than giving us endless teases, it's already gone ahead and shown off the design of its next big card, the Radeon RX 6000.

The design has an immediately hefty look to it, with three chunky cooling fans around a shroud housing that hides all the internals, as is now common with flagship GPUs.

The above Tweet will have given you a hint about the most interesting facet of how AMD's revealed the card (or its design), with that numerical code at the end an access pass to a special lobby on Fortnite's Creative Island mode. It'll let you have a look at a massive, high-resolution 3D model of it suspended in the air, for those who want a more interactive experience.

Of course, the real meat of the announcement has yet to come, with no confirmation of the card's actual specs or power, which you might say are slightly important when you're talking GPUs. Still, it does mean we can compare and contrast to Nvidia's latest options on the design front - and for our money, Nvidia's still ahead.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.