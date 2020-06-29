Recently Nvidia launched support for DirectX 12 Ultimate with its latest drivers. The company also added hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling to go along with Microsoft's Windows 10 May update.

Now AMD is following suit to give you more performance when you game.

The beta version of the 20.5.1 Adrenalin 2020 Edition suite of drivers from AMD now includes that same hardware-accelerated graphics scheduling, providing you have the right AMD GPU and the latest Windows 10 updates.

The Radeon RX 5600 and Radeon RX 5700 series graphics are the first to benefit from this update, but as it is in beta it's likely more AMD products will have the option in the near future.

This setting is promising to give you more gaming performance and reduced latency levels by giving the graphics processor more direct control over its own memory.

To give it a go first, download the latest AMD drivers and the Windows 10 update. Then go to your PC's graphics settings, the easiest way to do this is by pressing the Windows key and searching for "Graphics settings".

You'll then see the option to turn hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling on. Reboot your machine and you're away. It is worth bearing in mind that these are beta drivers and there are some known bugs to be aware of.