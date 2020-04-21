AMD announces new affordable Ryzen CPUs that outperform the competition

AMD is set to expand its range of 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors with the Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X. New affordable processors that are said to bring "world-class performance" to mainstream gamers.

These new processors come with four cores and eight threads along with as much as 20 per cent more gaming performance and 75 per cent better content creator performance than the competition.

Add to that the support for greater bandwidth with PCIe 4.0 and a palatable price tag and you've got a couple of seriously interesting CPUs.

The company says that these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors are set to bring the "Zen 2" core architecture to more users. With Simultaneous Multi-Threading (SMT) and double and twice the bandwidth, the processors offer "best-in-class" performance for all, while "lowering the bar" for content creators with affordable CPUs that still deliver.

Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager at AMD said:

"AMD is committed to providing solutions that meet and exceed those demands for all levels of computing. With the addition of these new Ryzen 3 desktop processors we are continuing this commitment with our mainstream gaming customers. We've taken performance up a level, doubling the processing threads of our Ryzen 3 processors to propel gaming and multitasking experiences to new heights."

Model Cores/threads TDP

(Watts) BOOST/BASE FREQ. (GHz) TOTAL CACHE (MB) Socket SEP (USD) Expected Availability AMD Ryzen3 3300X 4C/8T 65 4.3/3.8 18 AM4 120 May 2020 AMD Ryzen 3 3100 4C/8T 65 3.9/3.6 18 AM4 99 May 2020

Alongside the new processors, AMD has also announced the new B550 chipset with new motherboards coming from AMD partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Colorful, GIGABYTE and MSI from 16 June.

All this should give gamers access to more power on a much more affordable budget. The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X are expected to be available from around 21 May. Find out more here.