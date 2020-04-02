Gigabyte has revealed new flagship models of its Aorus range that include the latest 10th gen Intel processors, updated Nvidia RTX GPUs and mechanical keyboards too.

These machines come in the form of the Aorus 17X, Aorus 17G and Aorus 15G. High-end, "ultra-performance" gaming notebooks that feature both the latest Intel processors and Nvidia's Super RTX graphics processors.

The inclusion of this latest Nvidia tech is said to improve both performance and efficiency too - meaning enhanced visuals, better FPS and optimised battery life too.

Gigabyte is making the most of this with its latest models that are set to include 240Hz refresh rate screens to help reduce ghosting and tearing while providing high-speed visuals for pro gamers.

The Aorus 17X, Aorus 17G and Aorus 15G are also said to be the lightest gaming notebooks in the industry to include "true" mechanical keyboards.

Gigabyte has worked closely with Omron (the industry leader for mechanical switches) to craft streamlined key switches. These should offer a shorter travel distance to the traditional gaming keyboard while giving the same tactile feel, satisfying sound and accurate response.

These new Aorus gaming notebooks have also been upgraded with the company's WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology to keep the machines running efficiently while gaming.

The choice of overclocking-capable Intel Core i9-10980HK, i7-10875H and i7-10750H CPUs alongside the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER and 2070 SUPER GPUs should certainly make these machines real powerhouses.

These new notebooks, alongside updated Aero 17 and 15 Studio laptops are available to pre-order now with full release expected 16 April.