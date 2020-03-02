Doom Eternal is nearing release and from what we've already seen it's set to be an impressive addition to the series.

We're expecting it to be a fast-paced, frantic FPS with plenty of gore. But the latest iteration of Doom is set to be much more besides, as it's also going to be future-proof.

Doom Eternal is set to run on id Software's Tech 7 engine which, according to the developers, is capable of getting as much as 1,000 FPS. That's a pretty staggering claim and one that's sure to get PC gamers excited. You will, of course, need a monster PC to achieve such giddy heights.

When speaking to IGN about the new game, Billy Kahn, lead engine programmer talked about how much more powerful the new id Tech 7 engine is:

"On id Tech 6, we maxed it out to 250 frames per second...This game, if you have the hardware right, it could hit 1000 frames per second. That's the max we have."

So it seems like if you have a good enough gaming machine and a high refresh-rate gaming monitor, Doom Eternal should be blisteringly beautiful. Much like the original Crysis, it seems like Doom Eternal is being designed to hold up well for many years to come.

Doom Eternal is set to release on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on 20 March.