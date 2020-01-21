AMD revealed its new, affordable 1080p capable graphics card at this year's CES alongside the monster Ryzen Threadripper 3990X CPU.

Now the Radeon RX 5600 XT is available to buy and the company is seemingly shaking up the world of graphics cards with an affordable "ultimate 1080p gaming" GPU.

This new graphics card is competitively priced at around $279 and therefore a great option if you're looking to build a budget or mid-range PC.

The company says that the Radeon RX 5600 XT offers stunning performance at 1080p and when combined with software like Radeon Boost, Radeon Anti-Lag and Radeon Image Sharpening its capable of out-performing the competition too.

AMD claims the new GPU can deliver as much as 33 per cent more performance versus Nvidia's Geforce GTX 1660Ti. These claims seemingly had Nvidia worried as it dropped the price of the RTX 2060 to around $300 recently in order to make it more enticing.

What we're hoping is this competition starts to see prices of graphics cards, in general, become a bit more accessible. In the short term, it means if you're not gaming on ultrawide monitors or 4K displays then you can now grab a great deal.

As you'd expect, the Radeon RX 5600 XT is available via variants from AMD's partners including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE and XFX. Buyers will also get three months free access to Xbox Games Pass for PC as well, so plenty to play.