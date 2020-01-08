The internet is awash with people arguing about which is better for gaming - PC or console. Now, thanks to custom PC builder Origin PC, you no longer have to pick a side.

Unveiled at CES, the Big O is a custom gaming machine that combines both a PC and PS4 Pro or Xbox One S the same case. This new rig, therefore, gives you the best of both worlds in one convenient box.

This isn't the first time that the company has dabbled in such a thing. Origin PC has been at it for quite some years. The original version of this custom machine started back in 2010 with a machine that included a PC and an Xbox 360. In 2019, an earlier version that was never meant for retail was shown off by Unbox Therapy.

Now the dream machine is a more realistic reality. Gamers can choose between a machine with a PC and either a PlayStation 4 Pro or an all-digital Xbox One S housed inside.

The custom machine is built inside the beautiful Corsair Crystal Series 280X chassis, with a range of specification options that include options of Corsair liquid cooling systems, Vengeance/Dominator RAM, NVMe SSD drives and Elgato capture cards too. Not a surprise considering both Elgato and Origin PC were acquired by Corsair in the last couple of years.

This machine isn't just a PC with a standard console plopped inside either. Break open the Corsair 280X case and you'll see the company has taken the console apart to get it all working perfectly.

Specifications of the Big O are pretty beefy too. On the PC side, you can choose from a variety of options all the way up to an Intel Core i9-9900K CPU, 64GB of Corsair 3000Mhz RAM, Nvidia 24GB GeForce RTX Titan GPU and much more besides.

The Big O is available to buy now, with price starting from $2,500. Though we wonder whether now is the right time to buy with new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 releases just around the corner.