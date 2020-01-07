AMD took to the stage at CES to unveil a number of things including new mobile processors, the Radeon RX 5600 XT and its flagship processor, the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X.

The new 64-core processor apparently comes with 128 threads, up to 4.3GHz boost and 288MB of cache. AMD is promising some serious performance from this new CPU and showed it off being tested against (and outperforming) Intel's server-centric Xeon processors.

AMD certainly seems to mean business with this new Threadripper and it certainly should considering it's a consumer processor priced at $3,990.

However, that's not the only thing the company showed off. It also announced a new "ultimate 1080p gaming" graphics card in the form of the Radeon RX 5600 XT which will be available later this month for around $279.

Like Intel, AMD appears to be putting some weight behind laptops this year. The company has revealed new AMD Ryzen 4000 processors, which will offer up to eight cores, 16 threads and 4.2GHz boost improving efficiency and performance in slim and portable laptops. The company claims these new CPUs are faster than Intel's Ice Lake processors and offer better graphical performance too.

AMD says at least 12 devices will feature these new processors by Q1 2020 and there will be at least 100 by the end of the year.

The Ryzen Threadripper 3990X will be available to purchase from February.