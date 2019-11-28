Seagate's slim, sleek and stylish 1TB SSD is a Black Friday bargain

As part of its Seagate and LaCie offers for Black Friday, Amazon has discounted the Seagate 1TB external Solid State Drive to just £109.99.

That's a saving of £75.00, and means the 1TB model is only £31 more than the 500GB version of the same drive. Check out the deal on Amazon.

Black Friday season is well and truly in full swing now, and that means lots of awesome discounts on some of the tech you've been holding out for.

If one of those things you've been after is a slim, good-looking and speedy external drive, you're in luck. This is just the ticket.

When it first launched on Amazon, the Seagate drive with 1TB storage was £220, and more recently the site was charging £184.99.

Anyone who's been following solid state storage pricing over the past few years knows it's far from being affordable, and to get a full 1TB drive in SSD form for just over £100 is not to be sniffed at.

This particular drive is one we featured in our round up of the best portable drives out there, thanks to its slim form and speedy performance.

It can managed up to 540MB/s read and write speeds, has USB-C and USB-A cables for laptops new and old, and works with both Mac and Windows.

If Seagate's isn't the one for you, you can also get Sandisk's super-portable SSD for just a few pounds more, or the WD My Passport drive for a similar price.