Black Friday deals are in full swing, and Pocket-lint is tracking the best laptop bargains. But we had to highlight a couple of especially cheap Chromebook deals here - as it's very rare to be able to pick up a laptop for less than $150.

The thing to remember about Chromebooks is that you really want to look for a still-supported laptop with a minimum set of features and specs.

It should have access to Play Store apps and services. It should also have at least 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Thirty-two gigabytes of storage is better, but not necessary, and going for more usually drives up the price. You also want to look for a machine with an Intel processor. If it runs a MediaTek or something else, it'll still work perfectly fine; we just find Intel Chromebooks have more oomph to them.

Once you get past those core things, you can start getting fancy and looking for large touchscreen laptops or 2-in-1 convertibles with glossy high-res displays. Or, you could go the other way... Say you're looking for a throwaway device to give to your destructive kid for Christmas. Then, by all means, go for bare-bones, like 2GB of RAM, a smaller 11-inch "HD" screen, and a black, plastic body and traditional form factor.

Here are all the bargain-basement Chromebooks we've spotted on sale for Black Friday 2019 so far. Every one costs less than $150.

• HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE Laptop for $89: This is one of the most budget Chromebooks on the market. It's meant for kids in school, as it enables access to thousands of educational Android apps. It also has an 11.6-inch touchscreen and comes with 4GB of RAM with 16GB of storage. View the deal at Walmart.

• HP Chromebook 11-V010NR for $99 ($80 OFF): This Chromebook appears to be a true Black Friday special, as Office Depot and OfficeMax have the same model for the same price. It features an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage, and an 11.6-inch display -- all for a very low price. View the deal at Walmart.

• Samsung Chromebook 3 for $109 ($90 off): This is Samsung's latest version of the laptop. Although it only comes with 2GB RAM, its Intel processor is more powerful than the chips found in similarly priced Chromebooks this Christmas. Other features include an 11.6-inch screen and 16GB of storage. View the deal at Amazon.

• Dell Inspiron C3181 for $143 ($55 off): Closer to the $150 end of our spectrum here, the C3181 packs an11.6-inch LDC screen, runs an Intel N3060 processor, and comes with 16 GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. View the deal at Amazon.

• Lenovo 100e Chromebook for $105 ($115 off): And now we're back down to the cheapest of the cheap. The 100e has an 11.6-inch HD display, runs a MediaTek processor, and features 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. View the deal at Office Depot or Amazon for $128.

• Samsung Chromebook for $119 ($100 off): Best Buy has a couple of Chrome OS-powered Samsung laptops on sale for Black Friday. For $119, you get this model with an 11.6-inch screen, Intel Atom x5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. View the deal at Best Buy.

• Samsung Chromebook for $89 ($100 off): If you want to save even more, grab this Samsung Chromebook. It still has an 11.6-inch screen and runs Intel Atom x5, but it only offers 2GB of RAM with 16GB of storage. View the deal at Best Buy.

• Lenovo Chromebook S330 for $150 ($150 off): This is one of the more expensive Chromebooks on our list. It brings a 14-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, and a Mediatek processor. So, why the pricier tag? Well, it offers a whopping 32GB of storage. View the deal at Walmart.

• Acer Chromebook 11 N7 for $150 ($50 off): Out of all the Chromebooks here, this one is probably the best value or bang for your buck. It has an 11.6-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron N3060 processor, 4GB LPDDR3, and 32GB of storage. View the deal at Amazon.

